Cardinals cut Darius Philon after his arrest

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Saturday that they have released defensive end Darius Philon.

Philon signed with the Cardinals on March 21, and they expected him to play a big role in their defense. But he was arrested Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Cardinals paid Philon a $4 million signing bonus, so it was an expensive mistake.

Philon posted a $5,000 bond Saturday and was released from custody.

Philon allegedly pointed a gun at a dancer in the parking lot of a strip club in May.

The Chargers made Philon a sixth-round choice in 2015, and he played four seasons for them before leaving in free agency this offseason.