Darius Philon released on $5,000 bond, with permission to leave Arizona for his employment

Getty Images

It may just be a matter of time before the NFL places Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Philon on the Commissioner-Exempt list. Until then, Philon will be able to travel with the Cardinals for out-of-state games.

Via KPNX-TV, Philon (No. 93 in the photo) has been released from custody on a $5,000 bond. He also has received permission to leave the state for job-related matters.

Philon faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, for allegedly pointing a gun at a dancer in the parking lot of a strip club in May.

The Cardinals acknowledged the arrest on Saturday.

“The team is aware of the situation and very serious allegations involving Darius Philon,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We have informed the National Football League as required by the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and will comment further when appropriate.”

The league can place Philon on paid leave while the charges are pending. The Cardinals also could cut Philon, in order to avoid having to pay him.

Given that the Cardinals paid Philon a $4 million signing bonus and owe him a base salary of only $1 million in 2019, they likely will be inclined to keep him around, for now. If they cut him, he keeps the $4 million, with no obligation to refund a penny of it, even if he’s eventually suspended without pay.