Decision in Antonio Brown grievance is expected this week

Getty Images

Sometimes, the wheels of NFL justice grind slowly. Sometimes, they move like grease through a goose.

In the Antonio Brown helmet grievance, the latter appears to be more likely to happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a decision regarding whether Brown will be permitted to wear his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet is expected this week.

Schutt discontinued the AiR Advantage in 2011. Brown’s helmet could not be re-certified for 2019, because it is more than 10 years old. And Brown has refused to wear any other helmet model.

It’s hard to imagine Brown prevailing. It’s also hard to imagine him walking away from more than $30 million guaranteed over the next two years simply because he doesn’t want to take the time to find a helmet that works for him, and to get used to it.

For $30 million, most reasonable people would pick a helmet and wear it 24 hours a day. It’s becoming more and more clear, however, that there’s nothing reasonable about Antonio Brown.