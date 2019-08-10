Jaguars preparing to open the season without Marqise Lee, Cam Robinson

Getty Images

The Jaguars may open the season missing two key starters on offense.

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee and left tackle Cam Robinson are both on the physically unable to perform list, and head coach Doug Marrone said today that he’s preparing to start the season with both of them still sidelined.

“I don’t know if they’re going to be ready for the season,” Marrone said. “They’re working hard, the trainers are working hard, everyone’s working hard, but we just can’t get them over the hump, so we’ve got to start preparing to play without them.”

Lee was the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver in 2017 but suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason and missed the entire year. Robinson started every game (except the meaningless Week 17 game) for the Jaguars in 2017 but suffered a torn ACL in Week Two of 2018. The absences of Lee and Robinson were two of the reasons the Jaguars fell from barely missing the Super Bowl after the 2017 season to 5-11 in 2018.