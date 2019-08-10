Lions add quarterback Josh Johnson

Getty Images

He wasn’t interested in taking a job with the Ravens. He pounced on a chance to sign with the Lions.

Quarterback Josh Johnson has accepted a roster spot, after winning a two-man tryout with Landry Jones.

Johnson didn’t want to join the Ravens, ostensibly because it was a short-term gig while Robert Griffin III recovers from a broken thumb. In Detroit, Johnson apparently sees a better opportunity to land on the regular-season roster.

Or maybe he realizes he should have taken the Baltimore offer, resolving that he wasn’t going to say “no” when his phone rings, given the chance that it won’t ring for a long time.

Regardless, Johnson’s decision will create speculation that the injury suffered by Tom Savage on Thursday night is a bigger deal than it seemed to be. He banged his head off the turf and got up slowly, creating the impression that he suffered a head injury.

It was Savage who sparked changes to the league’s concussion protocol after he was allowed to continue to play following a blow to the head caused him to exhibit a fencing posture. If he’s back in the concussion protocol, his timeline for a return becomes unclear and unpredictable, especially since it’s not his first concussion.

Johnson started three games for Washington last season, his first NFL regular-season playing time since 2011.