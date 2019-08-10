Mike Glennon holds off Nathan Peterman, for now

AP

Nathan Peterman may be growing on Jon Gruden, but Peterman has yet to leapfrog Mike Glennon on the Raiders’ depth chart.

Yes, we take this break from As The Antonio Turns to point out that the Raiders indeed have other players, who are indeed practicing and jockeying for positioning on the pecking order of players.

Peterman is listed at No. 3 on the Oakland depth chart, behind starter Derek Carr and Glennon.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, all three of the team’s first-round picks are listed as starters, with Josh Jacobs the No. 1 tailback, Clelin Ferrell a starting defensive end, and Johnatham Abram the co-starter at free safety, along with Lamarcus Joyner.

The Raiders open the preseason tonight with a home game against the Rams, following two days of joint practices against one of the two teams from L.A.