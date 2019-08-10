One drive, one touchdown for Patrick Mahomes

AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to play one quarter. Instead, he played only one drive.

It was a good one, with the 2018 NFL MVP leading Kansas City to a touchdown.

Along the way, Mahomes completed five of seven passes for 74 yards, including a midseason-form 36-yard catch and run down the left sideline to tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes also ran the ball once for 10 yards, wisely hitting the deck close to the end zone in lieu of risking a big hit from a Cincinnati defender.

With more than two minutes left in the quarter, the Chiefs got the ball back, but Mahomes yielded to veteran backup Chad Henne.