Poll of Native Americans’ view of Redskins name finds “proud” most common answer

Getty Images

A new survey has found that Native Americans are more likely to be proud than offended by the name of the Washington Redskins.

The survey, as reported by the Washington Post, asked 500 people who identify as Native American to pick from a list of words which one best described their feelings about the Redskins name. The word most picked was “proud.”

Following “proud” came “indifferent,” “annoyed,” “content,” “satisfied” and “disappointed.”

The Washington Post did not publish the full results of the survey, so we do not know what percentage of respondents offered each response, but regarding the word “proud,” the Washington Post reports that “most of the survey’s respondents felt that way.”

These results echo those of a 2016 poll that found that only 9 percent of Native Americans described themselves as offended by the Redskins name, while 90 percent said it did not bother them.

Daniel Snyder celebrated that poll and will no doubt celebrate this one, as evidence continues to mount that the majority of Native Americans are not pressuring him to change his team’s name.