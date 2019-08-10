Report: Packers linebacker Oren Burks has torn pec

Getty Images

The Packers may have another hole in the middle of their revamped defense.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers linebacker Oren Burks is believed to have a torn pectoral muscle.

He’s having more tests to determine the severity of the injury, but if as believed, he’ll miss significant time.

Burks, last year’s third-round pick, is a starter in the middle of their base defense, which the Packers made a deliberate effort to refresh this offseason.

They spent heavily on free agent outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos, and used a first-round pick on safety Darnell Savage.