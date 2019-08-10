Seahawks add J.T. Barrett, linebacker Juwon Young

Getty Images

With backup quarterback Geno Smith having surgery on Friday to remove a cyst from his knee, the Seahawks added another quarterback to the roster on Saturday.

Seattle signed former New Orleans Saints quarterback J.T. Barrett and added linebacker Juwon Young to their roster. To make room on their 90-man, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.

Barrett went undrafted before signing with the Saints last year. He was yo-yoed on and off the team’s practice squad all season before re-signing with the team on a futures contract in January. However, the Saints released Barrett just after the start of training camp.

Barrett started 44 games at Ohio State during his college career. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,053 yards with 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final year for the Buckeyes. Barrett also rushed for 798 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Barrett will get a chance to show the Seahawks something while Smith is on the mend after surgery. Smith and Paxton Lynch have been competing for Seattle’s backup job behind Russell Wilson. Smith may have a chance to be back in time for the team’s next preseason game against Minnesota next Sunday. In case he’s not, Barrett will have a week of practice to get up to speed in Seattle’s offense.

Young was a tryout player in Seattle’s rookie mini-camp in May.

Worley and Evans both played in the team’s preseason opener against Denver on Thursday night.