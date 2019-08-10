Sheehy-Giuseppe’s memorable touchdown run happened in OBJ’s cleats

Getty Images

Browns receiver Damon Sheehy-Giuseppe has a great story to tell regarding how he landed on the team. And a great story to tell regarding what he did in his first preseason game.

And a great story to tell about the connection between his 86-yard punt return for a touchdown and one of the best receivers in football.

Sheehy-Giuseppe misplaced a pair of cleats that he wanted to wear on Thursday night, so Odell Beckham Jr. gave the 24-year-old rookie a pair of his.

“We have the same size shoe and everything,” Sheehy-Giuseppe told reporters on Friday. “He blesses a lot of people with the shoes so he blesses everyone in the locker room. If anyone wants a pair, he gives them out.”

So what will Sheehy-Giuseppe do with the OBJ cleats?

“I do not know,” he said. “He says he has a pair for every uniform we have so I think I am just going to keep trying to match the ‘Odells’ with the outfits.”

And maybe it really was the shoes. Sheehy-Giuseppe said that he hadn’t returned a punt since his sophomore year in junior college.

The next question is whether Sheehy-Giuseppe will parlay this performance into a regular-season roster spot. With Antonio Callaway suspended for the first four games of the season, the receiving depth chart will have an extra spot.

And Sheehy-Giuseppe definitely is putting in the work. Coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Thursday that, on multiple occasions, Kitchens has had to “send his ass home” after finding Sheehy-Giuseppe in the facility after hours.

It’s hard to blame the kid for sticking around. Given how badly he wanted to be there, why would he ever want to leave?