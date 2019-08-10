Shon Coleman carted off with air cast on ankle

AP

The 49ers have had more than their share of injuries the past two years. They added to the list in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Swing tackle Shon Coleman was carted off with an injury to his right ankle on the 49ers’ fourth snap.

He was injured when his teammate, guard Najee Toran, fell into Coleman’s leg on a running play. The 49ers’ medical staff placed an air cast on Coleman’s right foot before he was carted off.

The 49ers traded for Coleman last summer. He did not appear in a game in 2018 but was the leading candidate to back up both tackle positions after the team released Garry Gilliam this offseason.

The 49ers selected Justin Skule in the sixth round, and he started at right tackle Saturday night with the team resting its top six offensive linemen.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones injured his knee, and running back Raheem Mostert left to be evaluated for a concussion. Safety Marcell Harris was in the medical tent at the end of the first half with an unknown injury.

Receiver Trent Taylor underwent foot surgery Friday, the team announced.