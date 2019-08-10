Texans claim Tracy Sprinkle on waivers

Getty Images

With three weeks to go until the rosters cut from 90 to 53, the churning of the 90-man rosters continues.

The Texans claimed defensive lineman Tracy Sprinkle on waivers from the Browns. Houston announced the move on Saturday.

Undrated in 2018, Sprinkle spent time with the Panthers. He played for the Atlanta Legends of the AAF, before the spring league imploded earlier this year.

To create a space for Sprinkle, the Texans waived linebacker Chris Landrum with the injured designation. If/when he clears waivers, he’ll revert to injured reserve.

The Texans also activated from the physically unable to perform list receiver DeAndre Carter. His return to the active roster will come in handy, given that receiver Keke Coutee suffered an injury in the preseason opener against Green Bay.