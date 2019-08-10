Tim Tebow’s finger injury ends his baseball season

Getty Images

Tim Tebow’s baseball season is done, ended prematurely by injury for a second consecutive season, MLB.com reports.

The Mets’ minor leaguer lacerated a finger on his left hand while fielding a ball in the outfield last month and required eight stitches.

In 77 games at Triple-A Syracuse, Tebow batted .163/.240/.255. He struck out 98 times in 264 plate appearances and had four home runs and 19 RBI.

The former Heisman Trophy winner missed the final two-plus months of last season with a broken bone in his right hand, which required surgery.

If Tebow has any thoughts of a return to football, with the XFL starting up in the spring, he has given the Mets “no indication he intends to stop playing” baseball, according to MLB.com.

The Mets new General Manager, Brodie Van Wagenen, was Tebow’s agent before leaving CAA to join the Mets.

Tebow turns 32 next week.