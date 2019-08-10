Titans activate Jurrell Casey, sign four

AP

The Titans had a big list of transactions Saturday, and got one of their biggest names back.

The team announced four additions and four subtractions from the roster, but most importantly activated defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the physically unable to perform list.

Casey, a four-time Pro Bowler, finished last year on injured reserve because of an MCL injury, and wasn’t able to start camp. But he’s passed his physical now, so that adds a significant part back to their defense.

The Titans also signed running back Akeem Hunt, defensive end Eric Cotton, receiver DeAngelo Yancey, and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe.

To make room for them on the roster, they waived wide receiver Jalen Tolliver, and waived-injured linebacker Riley Bullough and offensive lineman Cody Conway. They also put linebacker D’Andre Walker on injured reserve.