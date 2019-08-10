Trent Taylor underwent foot surgery, out indefinitely

Getty Images

T49ers receiver Trent Taylor is out indefinitely with a foot injury, the team announced Saturday during its preseason game.

Taylor underwent surgery Friday and had a screw inserted into the small toe, according to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea. The 49ers expect Taylor to be available sometime early in the regular season.

Taylor was having a good training camp, fully recovered from back surgery that affected his play last season. He caught only 26 passes on 41 targets for 215 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

The 49ers expected Taylor to play a bigger role in their offense this season.

Richie James and Jalen Hurd are next in line for work in the slot.