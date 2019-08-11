Andrew Vollert will miss season with torn ACL

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Andrew Vollert tore an anterior cruciate ligament during the team’s preseason opener, coach Anthony Lynn said after Saturday’s practice.

“He was really coming along,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “He’s going to be out with an ACL. He’s done. He was playing pretty well. We’re going to miss him.”

Vollert was injured on a special teams play in Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Chargers had claimed him off waivers from the Bengals in May, and despite joining a crowded room that includes Hunter Henry, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin, Vollert was challenging for a roster spot.

Vollert had a 25-yard catch against the Cardinals.

Vollert signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent last year and spent a couple of months on their practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players in September. He closed out the year on Cincinnati’s practice squad.