Anthony Miller has sprained ankle, expected back for season opener

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller left Saturday’s practice early after hurting his ankle and head coach Matt Nagy updated his status on Sunday.

Nagy said on Saturday that Miller rolled his ankle and that he hoped he’d be OK. On Sunday, Nagy confirmed that the second-year wideout sprained his ankle.

Nagy also said that he does not expect the injury to interfere with Miller’s availability for Week One. The Bears will be taking on the Packers to open the season on Thursday, September 5.

Miller had shoulder surgery this offseason and didn’t do much in the offseason program, but he was ready to go at the start of camp. Miller had 33 catches, 423 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.