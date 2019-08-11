Bills sign Sam Acho, release Vladimir Ducasse

Getty Images

The Bills traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Eagles on Friday and they added another veteran defensive end to the roster on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of Sam Acho to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Vladimir Ducasse was released to make space for Acho. The Bills acquired offensive lineman Ryan Bates in the trade for Harold.

Acho was a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2011 and spent four seasons in Arizona. He moved on to Chicago for the last four years.

Acho ended last season on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle and was released by the Bears this March. He has 236 tackles, 17 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and three interceptions over the course of his career.