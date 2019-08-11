Bruce Arians may keep three quarterbacks

Getty Images

Buccaneers third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin threw 43 passes on Friday night. That extra work may help him secure a roster spot.

Coach Bruce Arians, who didn’t like to keep three quarterbacks on the roster in Arizona (as former Cardinals coach Freddie Gabbert recently explained), said Sunday that the Bucs possibly will keep Griffin, along with starter Jameis Winston and backup Blaine Gabbert, when the rosters are cut to 53 in 20 days.

“Definitely,” Arians said regarding the possibility that the team will keep three quarterbacks. “Griff has shown that if he continues to play like that, that it’s going to be a hard decision.”

The 29-year-old Griffin spent 2013 and 2014 with the Saints. He’s been a member of the Buccaneers’ roster since 2015. he has no regular-season statistics or game appearances.

If Griffin ends up being cut, he could be a candidate to be signed by the XFL, where the chances of actually playing in a game that counts would go up exponentially.