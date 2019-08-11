Buccaneers release Evan Smith

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are parting ways with veteran offensive lineman Evan Smith.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are releasing Smith from their 90-man roster. The move clears $2 million in cap space.

Smith had surgeries on both hips this offseason and returned to play with the second team in the team’s first preseason game on Friday night. Smith played both guard and center in 58 appearances for the Bucs over the last five seasons. Smith spent the previous five seasons playing for the Packers.

Smith’s departure raises the chances that Earl Watford and/or Josh LeRibeus will stick as depth on the interior of the offensive line this year. With several injuries at safety, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team fill Smith’s spot with a defensive back.