Cardinals call Ron Minegar DUI “inexcusable”

The Cardinals have released a stinging statement after their COO, Ron Minegar, was arrested late last night for driving under the influence.

“Ron Minegar’s actions last night are inexcusable,” the team’s statement said. “He made the decision to drive after drinking alcohol and is fortunate that he was pulled over before injuring anyone or himself. According to MADD, drunk driving results in almost 11,000 deaths per year and is the number one cause of fatalities on roadways. We fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”

The arrest comes 13 months after Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was arrested for DUI, and the Cardinals clearly want to send a message that they’re not an organization that tolerates such actions. The Cardinals also released a statement after Keim’s arrest calling his actions “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

The Cardinals fined Keim $200,000 and suspended him for the first five games of the regular season last year. Minegar may face an even harsher punishment, given that the Cardinals will have egg on their faces for yet another DUI offense.