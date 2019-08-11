Cardinals COO Ron Minegar arrested for DUI

Getty Images

For the second consecutive summer, a high-ranking member of the Arizona Cardinals’ front office has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Cardinals Executive Vice President and COO Ron Minegar was arrested on suspicion of DUI late Saturday night, according to ABC 15 in Arizona.

Police say they pulled Minegar over for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.

Minegar has been with the Cardinals since 2000. His arrest comes 13 months after Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was arrested for DUI, which resulted in the team suspending him for five weeks and fining him $200,000.