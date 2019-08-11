DeAndre Baker having MRI on knee after leaving Giants practice

Getty Images

One of the Giants’ three first-round picks is headed for an MRI on Sunday.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said that cornerback Deandre Baker “felt something” in his knee while warming up for practice and went to go get an MRI rather than remaining on site for the session.

Baker was the third of the team’s three first-round picks in April, joining quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. He made one tackle in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Jets.

Losing Baker for any period of time would be a big blow to the Giants. Janoris Jenkins is set at one corner and Baker was ticketed for the other side upon his selection earlier this year. Grant Haley, sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine and Sam Beal are the next men up at corner.