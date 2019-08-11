Dolphins sign Terrance Smith, waive Jonathan Woodard

Getty Images

Defensive end Jonathan Woodard missed the Dolphins’ preseason opener and he’ll be out for the rest of their games as well.

The Dolphins waived Woodard with an injury designation on Sunday. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to injured reserve or be released with an injury settlement.

Woodard had 10 tackles and a sack in six games last season.

The Dolphins filled his roster spot by signing linebacker Terrance Smith. Smith made the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. He ended last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Smith has 36 tackles, a sack and an interception over his 31 career appearances.