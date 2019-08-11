Eagles waive Shelton Gibson

Getty Images

Wide receiver Shelton Gibson played in 15 games for the Eagles last season, but he won’t be on the team out of camp this year.

The Eagles announced that they have waived Gibson with an injury notification. Gibson has been out of practice recently with an ankle injury and will either revert to injured reserve or be released with an injury settlement if he goes unclaimed.

Gibson was a 2017 fifth-round pick and saw action in Super Bowl LII after playing in five regular season games. He did most of his work on special teams in both years with the Eagles and caught three passes for 59 yards.

The Eagles signed cornerback Sojourn Shelton to fill the open roster spot. Shelton has spent time with the Cardinals and Bengals the last two years, but has never played in a regular season game.