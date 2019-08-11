Jerry Jones: Tony Pollard capable of carrying the load

AP

Ezekiel Elliott remains out of Cowboys camp and the team has been using rookie Tony Pollard as their top back in his absence.

The guy who will ultimately decide whether or not to give Elliott what he’s looking for on the contract front said he believes Pollard can thrive in that role come the regular season. In a message that seemed directed to Elliott as much as anyone else, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he’s confident in Pollard’s ability to do the job.

“I certainly thought he had a good account of himself,” Jones said, via David Helman of the team’s website. “He looks confident out there, we know he’s inordinately understanding of what he does and can do. We’ve seen him do it, we know he’s capable of, if he really needs to, carrying the whole load.”

Pollard, who has also drawn rave reviews from Dak Prescott, had four carries for 16 yards against the 49ers on Saturday night.

More than one person has pointed out the similarities between Elliott’s situation and Emmitt Smith’s absence from the Cowboys heading into the 1993 season. The Cowboys had a fourth-round pick named Derrick Lassic step into the lineup to fill in for Smith amid similar talk about his ability to handle the role, but Smith was back after Lassic ran 35 times for 127 yards during an 0-2 start to the regular season.