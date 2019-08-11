Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro retires

Getty Images

The Jets thought they might need a new kicker after Chandler Catanzaro missed two extra points in the preseason opener. Now they know they do.

Catanzaro has retired, the Jets announced this morning.

That’s a surprising decision, but apparently the 28-year-old Catanzarro just feels like he doesn’t have it anymore. He got cut by the Buccaneers after struggling last year, although he later caught on with the Panthers and kicked fairly well.

Catanzaro had a previous stint with the Jets in 2017 and also played for the Cardinals from 2014 to 2016.

To replace Catanzaro, the Jets signed Taylor Bertolet, a kicker who has bounced around the league but never played in a regular-season game. The Jets will likely bring in another kicker for a look at some point before the start of the regular season, as the kicking game has to be a serious concern right now.