Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert expected to miss rest of preseason

Getty Images

The Eagles are going to be without a couple of offensive regulars for the rest of the summer.

The team added right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert to the list of injured players this weekend. Johnson is considered week-to-week with a knee issue, but head coach Doug Pederson was looking past August to the first game of the regular season when it comes to a return date.

“The anticipation is there, yeah. I would expect him. If I know Lane, he’s not going to want to miss that game,” Pederson said at a news conference.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai played right tackle in install with Jordan Mailata taking over for team work because right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t been cleared for that work yet.

Goedert injured his calf in Thursday night’s game and is also considered week-to-week, but the desire to have him for the regular season should leave him with a similar outlook to Johnson’s for the rest of the summer.