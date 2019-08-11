Matthew Stafford gets another break from throwing

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is getting a nice little break in the middle of training camp.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions quarterback got a second straight day off from practice Sunday.

Coach Matt Patricia said it was just about keeping the 31-year-old quarterback rested, in advance of this week’s joint workouts with the Texans.

Stafford took part in last week’s joint practices with the Patriots, but Wednesday was a walk-through, he didn’t play Thursday night in the preseason game, and had Friday off with the rest of his teammates. Tack on these two days off with Monday’s scheduled day off from practice, and Stafford will have a nice six-day rest for his arm.

There’s no indication there’s anything wrong with him, and the rest will likely be appreciated by him as the season goes on.