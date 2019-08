Getty Images

The Packers brought in some more depth for their secondary Sunday.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers claimed cornerback Derrick Jones off waivers from the Jets.

The 2017 sixth-rounder has played in four NFL games. He played both cornerback and wide receiver when he was at Ole Miss.

The Packers just signed safety Ibraheim Campbell late last week, so they clearly felt they needed a few extra bodies there.