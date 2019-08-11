Panthers claim John Yarbrough, put Dillon Gordon on IR

Getty Images

The Panthers shuffled their offensive line options on Saturday.

The team announced that they made a successful waiver claim on center John Yarbrough. Yarbrough was added to the 90-man roster and tackle Dillon Gordon was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Yarbrough was waived by the Browns on Friday when Cleveland signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and tackle Travis Vornkahl. He had been signed by Cleveland at the start of training camp after going undrafted out of Richmond in April. He started 28 games while in college.

Gordon was claimed off of waivers in March and injured his shoulder. He played one game for the Eagles in 2016.