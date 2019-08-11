Raiders claim Hamp Cheevers off waivers

Getty Images

Cornerback Hamp Cheevers played for the Falcons in last week’s game against the Dolphins, but his next preseason outing will be for a different team.

The Raiders announced that they claimed Cheevers of off waivers on Sunday.

Cheevers initially signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Boston College this year. He was let go after rookie minicamp, however, and spent a week with the Falcons before they dropped him on Friday.

Cheevers made 39 tackles and seven interceptions in his final year of college.

The Raiders made space for Cheevers by waiving cornerback D.J. Killings with an injury designation. Killings played in Saturday’s game against the Rams and presumably got hurt during the contest.