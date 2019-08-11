Raiders have no choice but to support Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on August 11, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

As Raiders receiver Antonio Brown continues to push one of the strangest, most obstinate arguments in sports history, refusing to wear one of the many approved helmet models available to the 2,880 players currently on NFL rosters because he wants to use his own outdated piece of equipment, the Raiders are standing behind him.

They’re standing behind him because they have to.

“I support this guy,” coach Jon Gruden said on Saturday night. “I think that’s what needs to be said.”

Gruden is right. It needs to be said because he can’t say anything else. No matter how illogical or unwinnable Brown’s position may be, the team’s decision to embrace a guy who had plenty of red flags and warning signs keeps them from saying or doing anything that would allow anyone to say, “We told you so.”

Gruden surely hopes he can salvage the situation. He has no choice at this point. Otherwise, the decision to trade for Brown becomes the 2019 version of the decision to trade Khalil Mack — a bungled decision that hovers over the team all year long, and that makes it even harder to contend.

Gruden also downplayed the frostbitten feet incident as an “accident.” Yes, it was an accident. But it was an accident that by all appearances and based on all reports resulted from negligence. If Brown had entered a cryotherapy chamber with adequate footwear, an accident wouldn’t have happened.

But happen it did. And the various things that Brown did in Pittsburgh reportedly are already happening in Oakland. And there’s nothing the Raiders can do but take it, enabling further misbehavior from Brown because they remain hopeful that he’ll perform (eventually) like he previously did — and because they can’t afford to look like nincompoops for not only giving up a pair of draft picks to get Brown but to give him more than $30 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons.

Meanwhile, every other player on the roster is surely paying attention to whether the rules that are being applied to them will ever apply to Brown. At some point, some of them will begin to wonder whether Brown’s talent justifies this obvious double standard.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Raiders have no choice but to support Antonio Brown

  2. Most Steelers stars that leave don’t do well after leaving. They ridiculed the Steelers for taking the deal for Brown. Steelers fans saw this coming.

  3. So what if you have to admit you made a mistake signing him? It’s okay to be wrong. Better to admit you goofed and cut bait if possible instead of letting the situation fester, allowing Brown to poison the locker room with his antics while paying him big bucks.

  4. “It needs to be said because he can’t say anything else. No matter how illogical or unwinnable Brown’s position may be, the team’s decision to embrace a guy who had plenty of red flags and warning signs keeps them from saying or doing anything that would allow anyone to say, “We told you so.””

    ====================

    I agree with this. Gruden’s massive ego is such that he’ll NEVER admit to one of his many crazy personnel moves (e.g. the idiotic Khalil Mack trade). But when it continues to be completely obvious that acquiring Brown was inexcusable, the blame for the “idea” of the trade will be shifted from Gruden to Mike Mayock who is the GM in name only but who will serve as the fall-guy.

  5. Because he knows Brown will be back in practice soon wearing his new helmet.

    Silly as this situation is, it’ll blow over and everyone will turn their attention to the regular season.

  6. Many players like to find ways to hold out so they do not have to work out with the team and they do not have to play pre-season. Most use a contract holdout, AB is using the helmet. It is my opinion, this is his wat, he will be back for the last game of the pre-season.

  9. It seems very ironic that he injured himself by not utilizing the proper equipment during the cryotherapy. I’m not sure AB has a clear perspective on how important using up-to-date equipment is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!