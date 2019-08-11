Ravens trade Kaare Vedvik to Vikings

Getty Images

A Norwegian is heading to the Vikings.

Kaare Vedvik, the Ravens kicker and punter who has lit up the last two preseasons but had no realistic chance of unseating Justin Tucker on Baltimore’s roster, has been traded to Minnesota, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Ravens will get a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Vikings in the deal.

Vedvik can both kick and punt, which means he could supplant either kicker Dan Bailey or punter Matt Wile in Minnesota. There is even a chance he could supplant both of them and handle both kicking and punting.

Baltimore had reportedly received calls from four teams about trading Vedvik. A fifth-round pick is more than most teams would be willing to give up for a kicker who has never played in a regular-season game, but Vedvik has done enough in the preseason that the Vikings wanted to get a jump on other teams that wanted him, and bring him in to camp.