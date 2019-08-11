Report: Stephen Ross “freaked out” over reaction to Presidential fundraiser

Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross didn’t flinch in response to criticism over his decision to hold a six-figure fundraiser for President Trump. But Ross thought about it.

Jonathan Swan of Axios.com reports that Ross “freaked out” over the reaction to the situation, and that he considered canceling the event due to pressure directed to SoulCycle and Equinox, two fitness brands he owns. Trump associates persuaded Ross to continue as planned.

“Stay strong, it’s not going to be that bad. Not that many people are going to boycott the gym,” an unnamed source told Swan, paraphrasing the message directed to Ross.

The New York Post reports that President Trump joked about the situation at one of two fundraisers on Friday.

“Steve Ross got into a little bit of trouble this week, I said, ‘Steve, welcome to the world of politics,'” Trump said.

Welcome to the world of politics indeed. Plenty of NFL owners have supported President Trump for the past four years with no backlash. As opposition to racially divisive rhetoric and tweets emanating from the Oval Office grows, public figures who continue to support him necessarily will feel more and more pressure to sever ties.