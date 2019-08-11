Vikings sign Nate Wozniak, waive Tyler Catalina

Getty Images

A former University of Minnesota tight end is back in the Twin Cities as a member of the Vikings.

The Vikings announced the signing of Nate Wozniak on Sunday. Offensive lineman Tyler Catalina was waived in a corresponding move.

While Wozniak played tight end for the Golden Gophers, he has moved to offensive tackle at the professional level. He spent time with the Saints last year and was back with New Orleans until being waived last week.

Wozniak is listed as a tackle by the Vikings as well. Blocking was a big part of his responsibilities in college, although he did have 28 receptions for 314 yards while also contributing on special teams.