49ers signing Sam Young

Getty Images

The 49ers lost swing tackle Shon Coleman to a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, so they’re adding another veteran offensive lineman to the roster.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Niners are signing Sam Young. Coleman was injured on Saturday night and had surgery on Sunday for what’s expected to be a season-ending injury.

Young spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and had visits with the Saints, Jets and Bills earlier this offseason. The 2010 Cowboys sixth-round pick has also played with the Bills and Jaguars. He’s started 21 of the 88 games he’s played over the course of his career.

Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey are the starting tackles for the Niners with 2019 sixth-round pick Justin Skule, Willie Beavers, Najee Toran and Ross Reynolds also on hand.