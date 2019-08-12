A.J. Brown gets work in team drills after rehabbing his hamstring

AP

Titans receiver A.J. Brown returned to team drills Monday, just in time for two days of work with the Patriots beginning Wednesday.

Brown had a hamstring issue during organized team activities, shortly after the Titans selected him in the second round, and he re-injured his left hamstring on the first day of training camp. So, he spent the start of training camp rehabbing.

Brown tested his hamstring Sunday during the stretch period and on the side in individual work. He got limited work in team drills Monday.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Brown said Monday, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I’m trying to take it one step at a time. My reps are pretty limited right now. I’m just taking it slow.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, barring a setback, Brown could get some work against the Patriots.

Receiver Corey Davis also was back in team drills after some days off, per McCormick.