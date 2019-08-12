Andrew Luck won’t participate in joint practices with the Browns

Getty Images

When the Colts and Browns get together for joint practices this week, three No. 1 overall draft picks will be in the same place. Only two of them will practice.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday morning that quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in 2012, won’t participate in the joint practices to be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The other two former first overall draft picks — Myles Garrett in and Baker Mayfield of the Browns — will be there.

As Wells notes, Luck has practiced only three times since injuring his calf in April. As Peter King pointed out last week, Luck has had three MRIs on the strained calf. That fact alone underscores not only the level of concern but also the degree of confusion regarding the reason for the condition.

Currently, the Colts are three weeks and six days away from Week One. All we need now is a tweet from owner Jim Irsay guaranteeing that Luck will be ready to go.