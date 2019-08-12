Browns lineman Chad Thomas released from hospital

Getty Images

The Browns got some good news, after a scary day.

The team announced that defensive end Chad Thomas had been released from the hospital, and has been diagnosed with a neck strain.

He was immobilized and carted off the field during practice today, and taken directly to the hospital. But the team has already declared his practice status would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, so the news is clearly better than feared at first.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Thomas was likely to join the team in Indianapolis for joint practices against the Colts, though his status for those practices is unclear.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens gathered the team together after the practice to update players before continuing practice, while acknowledging it changed the intensity of the work.

“It does, but in our game, that’s reality,’’ Kitchens said. “Sometimes that happens during the course of a game and mentally we’ve got to keep moving forward. At the end of the day, this is still practice, so you don’t want to see your teammate laying there. But again, the protocol for anything like that is sometimes it looks worse than it is.

“Not to make any light of it. It’s a serious nature, but Joe [Sheehan, the team’s head athletic trainer] and his staff did everything to protocol to make sure there was no damage done after the fact.”

Thomas, last year’s third-round pick from Miami, appeared in four games last year.