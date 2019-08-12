Cardinals claim Jeff Holland off waivers

Getty Images

Linebacker Jeff Holland played for Vance Joseph when Joseph was the head coach of the Broncos last year and he will get a chance to play for Joseph again this year.

Holland was waived by the Broncos when they signed cornerback Rashard Causey on Sunday. The Cardinals, who now employ Joseph as their defensive coordinator, announced on Monday that they have claimed Holland and added him to their 90-man roster.

Holland spent most of last year on the practice squad, but played the final three games of the 2018 regular season in Denver. He made six tackles in those appearances.

He joins an outside linebacker group that also includes Chandler Jones, Terrell Suggs, Andre Branch, Vontarrius Dora, Cameron Malveaux, Brooks Reed, Pete Robertson, and Pita Taumoepenu.