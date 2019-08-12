Cardinals to start scaling back Patrick Peterson’s first-team work

Getty Images

The Cardinals know that they will be without cornerback Patrick Peterson for the first six games of the 2019 season and they’ve reached the point in their practice schedule where that will impact the pecking order in practice.

Peterson remains able to practice until the suspension takes effect in the week leading up to the season opener, but the Cardinals are going to start scaling back his first-team work at practice in order.

Darren Urban of the team’s website passes along that head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Tramaine Brock and 2019 second-round pick Byron Murphy would be in line for more first team work as a result of the shift. Robert Alford has been manning the other first-string cornerback spot.

Peterson’s suspension came after he requested to be traded last year and was followed by word of further issues between player and team, but Peterson said in July that he hopes to remain with the team for his entire career.