Chargers sign Thomas Costigan, waive/injured Andrew Vollert

The Chargers shuffled their roster on Monday.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Thomas Costigan. Tight end Andrew Vollert was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Costigan went undrafted out of Bryant University earlier this year. He played 44 games for the school and recorded 26 sacks and 46.5 tackles for loss over the course of his collegiate career.

It will be tough for Costigan to land a spot on a Chargers defensive line featuring Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram, Justin Jones, Brandon Mebane, Jerry Tillery and Isaac Rochell, but Costigan could catch someone else’s eye or land on the practice squad if all goes well.

Vollert tore his ACL and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed. He caught one pass for 25 yards in the Chargers’ preseason opener.