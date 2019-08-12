Chiefs expect to have running back by committee

Getty Images

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy named Damien Williams the starting quarterback in May. Williams remains the starter in August, but the Chiefs will make it a shared position with other running backs getting reps and carries.

Andy Reid told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week that the Chiefs would have a running back by committee.

“I did a little bit of that when I was in Philadelphia — a kind of running back-by-committee deal — and we had some success with it.” Reid told SiriusXM. “We’ll do that here.”

Carlos Hyde started the preseason opener against the Bengals, and the Chiefs also have Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson.

Damien Williams started the final three regular-season games and the two postseason games last season. In those five games, he rushed for 362 yards and five touchdowns on 69 carries while catching 24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams, though, is good with whatever the Chiefs ask.

“I feel like at the end of the day, I’m just going to do what I do every day, come in and compete,” Williams said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “That’s what I’m here for. That’s my job.”

Williams’ hamstring has slowed him during training camp and kept him out of the preseason opener. He returned to practice last week.