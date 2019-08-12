Eagles work out Bruce Ellington

Getty Images

The Eagles worked out free agent receiver Bruce Ellington, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

The Patriots cut Ellington on May 8 after signing him in March.

Ellington has 79 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns in his career, with 11 rushing attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown. He has played for the 49ers, Texans and Lions after being drafted by San Francisco in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

The Eagles are deep at the position, but they cut receiver Shelton Gibson, who played 15 games for them last season.