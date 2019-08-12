Emmanuel Sanders reveals he had offseason ankle surgery

AP

The Broncos expect receiver Emmanuel Sanders to play in the preseason. That’s comeback enough considering he underwent surgery on his left Achilles’ in December.

But Sanders revealed Monday that he underwent offseason surgery on his other ankle.

He told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News that he had “tightrope” surgery on his right ankle. It’s the same surgery Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had for a high-ankle sprain before the national championship game.

“My [right] ankle gave me problems all last year,’’ Sanders told Klis. “I came to camp last year thinking, ‘How to hell am I going to get through this season?'”

Sanders kept the ankle surgery under wraps until he made it back to the practice field. He fully participated in team work Monday.

Sanders originally injured his ankle in the fifth game of the 2017 season. It wasn’t right all of last season, and Sanders speculates that compensating for his right ankle led to tearing his left Achilles’.

“I feel like that was kind of the reason I tore my Achilles,’’ Sanders said.

The good news is the Broncos have their top receiver back on the practice field and readying himself for the season opener.