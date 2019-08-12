If/when (when) Antonio Brown loses his grievance, what happens next?

A decision is expected this week in the grievance filed by Raiders receiver Antonio Brown over the league’s refusal to let him wear a helmet that is too old to be recertified for 2019 — and that Schutt no longer manufactures. If/when (when) Brown loses, what happens next?

In a rational world, Brown would select a new model and show up for practices and games. But there’s little rational about Brown’s behavior in recent months, and it’s hard to imagine him quietly accepting whatever decision is made by a neutral, independent arbitrator.

Brown could go to court, presumably, in a last-ditch, longshot effort to supersede the collectively-bargained procedures for dealing with such disputes. He could make an appeal to the Commissioner. Brown also could offer to sign whatever waiver he’d need to sign to be allowed to wear the outdated helmet.

None of those options are likely to work. Currently, the league’s obsession with player health is less about managing liability than it is about maintaining a future supply of football players. The mere act of devoting millions to identifying the safest possible helmets sends a clear message to parents that the NFL cares about brains. And the insistence on wearing the safest possible helmets helps to minimize, in theory, situations in which significant head trauma may occur.

If a high-profile player like Brown signs a waiver, wears the outdated helmet, and suffers a serious concussion, moms and dads won’t say, “Well, he signed a waiver.” They’ll be more likely to tell their kids, “No football for you.”

That’s why the league can’t, and won’t, bend on this. If Brown is permitted to sign a waiver, other players would have to be permitted to sign waivers, too, both now and in the future, as currently acceptable helmets are made obsolete by better models.

So, at some point, Brown will have to decide whether to play in a new helmet or to not play at all. He has more than 30 million reasons to pick a helmet, any helmet, and to show up for work. Someone needs to get him to understand that before pride, ego, and vanity derail his career.

  1. He’ll probably wear the approved helmet, go out can catch 9 balls for 120 yards and a TD and everyone will forget about the preseason distractions.

  4. Not that I really followed him that closely, but I don’t recall him acting nutty early in his career. It seemed like Hines Ward used to get all the attention (for different reasons of course). I Sometimes I wonder if Brown has absorbed one too many hits, especially that Burfict hit a few years ago.

  6. While AB’s line in the sand is stupid, and I don’t even necessarily support an exemption via a signed waiver or some other means, doing so wouldn’t open up Pandora’s box. There’s not going to be a massive line of players insisting on 10 year old helmets just from the simple fact that most players’ careers are shorter than the helmet certification expiration timeline.

    Equipment will get safer irrespective of AB, even if he gets his way with the old helmet. Old players who take advantage of this new theoretical “loophole” will retire and new players will not be looking for old obscure helmets just to be hipsters. The sky will not fall and AB won’t be impacting youth football. Well, hopefully parents will say to their kids, if you make it to the NFL, don’t you dare act like that guy.

  7. The commissioner will not undermine the NFL rules and a court would probably enforce the arbitration decision. I also doubt that a waiver would work as it might not protect the NFL. Some courts will not honor waivers if the defendant was grossly negligent in allowing the activity to continue. Obviously the danger to Brown is known so the only question is if it would be found to be grossly negligent to allow Brown to play with an obsolete helmet in those courts. Every US jurisdiction would need to be examined and predictions made as to the future legal developments in the law of waivers as the suit might be filed anywhere if Brown is injured during a game. Brown’s heirs could try to invalidate the waiver claiming that the risks associated with the waiver were covered up by the NFL embroiling the league in another legal morass. The realistic alternatives are stark if the arbitrator rules for the league – play with another helmet or retire and repay signing bonuses to the Raiders.

  8. Guy’s a complete CLOWN. Oakland should just cut bait here. I mean how long is Gruden gonna put up all this BS? It will never EVER be worth all the horse manure that this diva clown brings. Great stats? Yes, Great talent? Yes, Complete Team Cancer on and off the field? Yes. Kick him to the curb Raiders? YES!!!

  9. I’m starting to think all this drama is ongoing because his foot treatment was not supervised by team doctors; something went wrong and he doesn’t know how to report the fact that he won’t be playing football anytime soon. I think the helmet nonsense is just a distraction, just like the mr. Big chest drama was also to distract from trade negotiations. I also think he has mental issues that won’t go away anytime soon. Good luck, chucky.

  11. This has nothing to do with the helmet.
    He has frostbite on his feet and can’t practice

    “The recovery time for a frostbite injury depends on the extent of tissue injury and whether or not there are any subsequent complications, such as infection. It may take 1 to 3 months before it is possible to determine the extent of tissue damage, and to clearly delineate which tissue is still viable.”

  13. AB lives in an alternate reality. Sad how you can allow the power of your gifts to wreck an entire organization, much less your own life. AB, you had a fresh start.. and you had to mess that up too.

  15. Sounds like the helmet hasn’t worked for him in the past. Who in their right mind would argue against better safety equipment. He needs to grow up and play. I’m curious where the NFLPA stands on this. Seems they are very quiet when they normally love to have the attention of the media.

  16. That’s why the league can’t, and won’t, bend on this.

    ————————

    Why not? They made provisions last year for AB, Brady, Rodgers and other players to wear the same helmets they always have. What has changed from last year to this year? Why the urgency now but not last year?

    Once again in typical fashion the NFL proves itself to be hypocrites when it comes to their “policies”.

  19. I really wonder if AB is actually heeding the advice of his attorney(s) or is just doing this all on his own.

  20. Completely agree that his irrational behavior is at least partly due to receiving too many head shots. It is ironic since he really needs the best available helmet protection. His post-football life will not be pretty. Money cannot buy you health.

  22. If you went to Hollywood with a script about an amazingly talented wide-receiver who was given a second chance by signing a massive contract with a new team, but then wrecked his feet in a cryo chamber and then threatened to quit the NFL if they didn’t let him wear his favorite helmet they’d have laughed you out if their office. Not at all believable, they’d have said.

  23. “Someone needs to get him to understand that before pride, ego, and vanity derail his career.”

    He’s a Raider, his career has already been “derailed”

    Lolz

  24. The media is naive enough to think this is anything more than a stunt to distract from the foot issue? This is all because the cameras are on for Hard Knocks. They need drama, and the first episode gave zero drama. Hell, one of the only players they actually covered was cut mid episode.

    They need something public to try to build interest in the show. That’s all this is.

    He showed up in a hot air balloon, he can’t run without making his feet worse, and he’s now making a big deal over a helmet rule that’s there for player safety. I’m done reading any more articles involving this side show story.

