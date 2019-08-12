Jaguars activate Cam Robinson from PUP

AP

It was exactly two days ago when Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said the team had to prepare to start the season without left tackle Cam Robinson.

As if by magic, Robinson appeared Monday.

Via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, Robinson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and is on the practice field this morning.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL in Week Two last year, and wasn’t ready to participate in any of the offseason work.

Whether Marrone was trying to send a message or speak it into existence, having his starting left tackle is a big boost to an offense that faltered last year in the absence of Robinson and wideout Marqise Lee (and the presence of Blake Bortles).