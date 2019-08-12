Jay Gruden hopes to make QB call after third preseason game

Getty Images

Jay Gruden’s gotten a chance to see two of the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job in Washington play in a game and the clock is ticking on making a decision about which of them will start against the Eagles in Week One.

Gruden has an idea of when he’d like that clock to stop. He told Albert Breer of SI.com that he’d like to know who will be the starter after facing the Falcons on August 22.

“I think it’ll come probably sooner than later, because you’d like to get that guy ready to go,” Gruden said. “I’d like to hopefully make that decision after the third preseason game, so we can get two weeks to get ready for Philadelphia with the starter.”

Gruden said that Case Keenum and Colt McCoy have “a little bit of a leg up on” Dwayne Haskins because of their edge in experience over the rookie. Gruden added that Haskins “can get there,” but he might not have time to finish the journey this summer if Gruden sticks to that timeline.